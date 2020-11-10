Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM meets top SKorea official, urges Seoul to solve row

Suga said South Korea should initiate moves to improve their ties, which have been severely strained over South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese companies to pay compensation over abuse of Korean laborers during World War II. Animosity over their colonial past has deepened in the last few years, worrying the United States, which wants a strong trilateral alliance in the Asia-Pacific amid China's growing influence and North Korea's nuclear threat.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:56 IST
Japan PM meets top SKorea official, urges Seoul to solve row

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with South Korea's top intelligence official on Tuesday in a sign of a thaw in relations between the two countries, but maintained that South Korea should take the initiative in resolving their dispute over compensation for Japanese World War II actions. National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won arrived in Tokyo over the weekend and met with top officials of Suga's governing party and government.

Suga thanked Park for traveling to Tokyo despite the coronavirus, and told him that Japan-South Korea relations, as well as mutual cooperation with their joint ally, the United States, are "indispensable" in dealing with issues such as North Korea's missile and nuclear threats, his office said in a statement. Suga said South Korea should initiate moves to improve their ties, which have been severely strained over South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese companies to pay compensation over abuse of Korean laborers during World War II.

Animosity over their colonial past has deepened in the last few years, worrying the United States, which wants a strong trilateral alliance in the Asia-Pacific amid China's growing influence and North Korea's nuclear threat. Park told reporters that “I delivered Prime Minister Suga our opinions (on the issue of wartime Korean laborers) sufficiently. Leaders of both South Korea and Japan agree on the necessity of resolving this issue, and I think we can well resolve this through talks.” Suga, who took office nearly two months ago after the resignation of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, due to ill health, also urged South Korean President Moon Jae-in in telephone talks in September to take steps in the forced labor dispute to restore healthy relations.

Japan maintains that all wartime compensation issues were settled by a 1965 treaty that restored diplomatic relations and that the South Korean rulings violate international law. Bitter South Korean memories of Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula have been a recurring strain on bilateral ties. Historians say Japan used about 220,000 forced Korean laborers during the war. Japan says not all were forced to work.

The dispute spilled over into trade and defense cooperation between the two countries during the leadership of Abe, known for a nationalistic ideology and attempts to whitewash Japan's wartime actions that repeatedly offended South Korea and China. Some experts hope that relations will improve under Suga, who is seen as less nationalistic.

While known for his political prowess on domestic issues, Suga's diplomatic skills are still largely unknown, though he is expected to pursue Abe's priorities. Suga inherits a range of international challenges, including balancing relations with China in the face of U.S.-China disputes over trade and other issues.

Suga, during his meeting with Park, also sought South Korea's support in resolving the abductions of Japanese citizens by North Korea decades ago..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab allows green crackers for 2 hours on Diwali, Gurpurab

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced a two-hour window for use of green firecrackers on Diwali and Gurpurab, with a curb for Christmas too across the state, except in Mandi Gobindgarh, where a total ban has bee...

German region orders poultry indoors after bird flu found

Authorities in the north German state of Schleswig-Holstein on Tuesday ordered that all poultry be kept indoors following the discovery of bird flu in two farms in the region. Type H5N8 bird flu was confirmed in a second poultry farm in Sch...

From Asia to Africa, refugees hope Biden win could help rebuild lives

Joe Bidens U.S. presidential election win has raised hopes of resettlement for refugees from Asia to Africa, many in countries where they are denied work and education and have no formal status.The United States has for years taken in tens ...

BJP wins six seats in UP bypolls, SP one

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has won six of the seven seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-elections, while the Samajwadi Party SP secured one seat in the state. According to Election Commission, the BJP won Tundla, Bangermau, Ghatampur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020