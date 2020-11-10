Left Menu
Development News Edition

From Asia to Africa, refugees hope Biden win could help rebuild lives

The United Nations refugee agency has said at least 1.4 million refugees like him are awaiting third-country resettlement next year, but countries have offered only a fraction of the places needed. 'CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC' President-elect Biden is expected to try to reverse much of Trump's immigration legacy including travel bans on 13 countries that are either majority-Muslim or African nations. He has also said he would raise the annual ceiling for refugee admissions to 125,000, but has not indicated how quickly that would happen.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:40 IST
From Asia to Africa, refugees hope Biden win could help rebuild lives
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Joe Biden's U.S. presidential election win has raised hopes of resettlement for refugees from Asia to Africa, many in countries where they are denied work and education and have no formal status.

The United States has for years taken in tens of thousands of refugees who are unable to return home or make a new life in the country where they have sought asylum, under a process known as third-country resettlement. But admissions plunged under President Donald Trump from 85,000 in 2016, before he took office, to 30,000 last year, official data shows. Biden has promised to lift the quota.

That has raised the hopes of millions languishing in camps or settlements around the world, among them Joseph, a refugee from one of Myanmar's ethnic minorities who fled to Malaysia in 2007. "I am hoping for a better future. I lost all my hopes for resettlement in the last four years," said Joseph, who asked not to be identified in full.

"We can be arrested any time if we work. We have no legal protections, no future here," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Like many countries in Asia and Africa, Malaysia, which hosts some 180,000 refugees, is not a signatory to the 1951 U.N. Refugee Convention.

That means people like Joseph can be viewed as illegal immigrants. Many turn to odd jobs to support themselves, puttng them at risk of exploitation and abuse. The United Nations refugee agency has said at least 1.4 million refugees like him are awaiting third-country resettlement next year, but countries have offered only a fraction of the places needed.

'CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC' President-elect Biden is expected to try to reverse much of Trump's immigration legacy including travel bans on 13 countries that are either majority-Muslim or African nations.

He has also said he would raise the annual ceiling for refugee admissions to 125,000, but has not indicated how quickly that would happen. Danielle Grigsby, Refugee Council USA's Director of Policy and Practice, said there were many reasons to be optimistic about more progressive refugee and immigration policies under the Biden-Harris government.

"There has been a lot of early signals on from the Biden-Harris team to get rid of some of the totally unnecessary hurdles that have been put in place to intentionally slow refugees from coming to the U.S.," said Grigsby. "He has already said he would raise the refugee admissions ceiling. He's also made it very clear that one of his policy priorities is to overturn the Muslim travel ban. We are very excited."

But other campaigners warned his plan might face pushback from the Republicans, who appeared poised to retain control of the Senate. "I am cautiously optimistic that we will see an expansion of refugee support across the region," said Themba Lewis, secretary general of the Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network, a Bangkok-based campaign group.

"We have to remember that the Barack Obama's administration that Biden was a part of was... simultaneously welcoming to refugees but also hard on other immigrants," he said. Three million immigrants were deported during Obama's eight years in office. Lewis said rising humanitarian conflicts have driven refugees to risk even more precarious journeys, while the long waits for resettlement had led to a surge of xenophobia in some host countries.

DIGNIFIED LIFE In Sub-Saharan Africa, home to more than one in four of the world's 80 million refugees and displaced people, tens of thousands of people have had their applications for resettlement suspended since Trump took office in 2017.

In northern Kenya's Kakuma camp - a sprawling settlement housing almost 200,000 people fleeing conflict and persecution in countries such as Somalia, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo - Biden's win has brought a ray of hope. Refugees who fled conflict and climate-related disasters such as droughts in Somalia have been among the most severely hit.

U.N. data shows 2,636 Somali refugees have so far been resettled in the United States under the present administration against the 32,068 Somali refugees accepted under the second term of former President Barack Obama. "The last few years have been hard for us. The only hope we had was to get out of Kakuma and have a more dignified life where we are free and can work. Trump's policy denied us that hope," said Abdi, 35, who fled Somalia in 2009.

"People here have been very engaged in the election results. There has been a lot of conversations about Biden and people are very optimistic now. I don't think he will be racist like Trump," he said by phone. Sharifah Shakirah, a Rohingya former refugee who moved to Texas after 21 years in Malaysia, said resettlement was the best solution for the nearly a million members of her ethnic group living in Bangladesh after fleeing persecution in Myanmar.

"One million Rohingya in Bangladesh have no livelihood, no security, no education," she said. "They cannot live there for another 10 years. They need a solution and resettlement is one of the solutions."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Gold medallist shooter Shreyasi Singh hits the bull's eye on

Ace shooter Shreyasi Singh on Tuesday made a successful electoral debut on a BJP ticket, wresting the Jamui assembly seat from sitting RJD MLA Vijay Prakash, Election Commission sources said. Singh, who is a Commonwealth Games gold medallis...

MP bypolls: BJP wins 12 seats so far, gets majority in House

The BJP has so far won 12 seats on Tuesday out of the 28 assembly constituencies where bypolls were held in Madhya Pradesh, giving it enough numbers to achieve majority in the House and provide stability to its goverhment in the state, wher...

Golf-Britain's Hatton aims to build on breakout year at Augusta

Briton Tyrrell Hatton is ready to put his past frustrations behind him at Augusta this week, as he kicks off his latest Masters effort at the very top of his game. With five top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour since it returned from the COVID-1...

Two conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices suggest Obamacare may not be thrown out

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday grappled with whether all of Obamacare should be thrown out in a challenge by Republican-governed states, backed by President Donald Trumps administration, with two conservative justices suggesting the law ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020