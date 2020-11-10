UK PM Johnson invites Biden to COP26 climate conference next year

UK PM Johnson invites Biden to COP26 climate conference next yearReuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:53 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson invited President-elect Joe Biden to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, in Scotland next year, Johnson's office said on Tuesday.
"They discussed the close and longstanding relationship between our countries and committed to building on this partnership in the years ahead, in areas such as trade and security – including through NATO," Johnson's office said in a statement after the first call between the two men since last week's presidential election.
"The Prime Minister invited the President-elect to attend the COP26 climate change summit that the UK is hosting in Glasgow next year. They also looked forward to seeing each other in person, including when the UK hosts the G7 Summit in 2021."
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Johnson
- Joe Biden
ALSO READ
UK PM Boris Johnson condemns knife attack in France
Boris Johnson pays tribute to British Indian Army of Second World War
Boris Johnson admits US-UK trade deal won’t be a ‘pushover’ under Biden
UK PM Boris Johnson cautiously welcomes ‘loud toot’ of the vaccine bugle
Boris Johnson, Joe Biden pledge to work together closely in 1st phone call