Israeli parliament approves deal establishing ties with Bahrain

Israel's parliament on Tuesday approved a U.S.-brokered deal establishing formal relations with Bahrain, by a vote of 62 lawmakers in favour and 14 opposed.

The Middle East countries signed a joint communique on Oct. 18 to formalise their nascent ties. Bahrain is one of three Arab countries - along with the United Arab Emirates and Sudan - to set aside hostilities with Israel in recent months. Israel's deals with Gulf Arab states Bahrain and the UAE were forged in part over shared fears of Iran. But they angered the Palestinians, who have long demanded statehood before any such regional rapprochement.