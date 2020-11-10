Left Menu
Israeli parliament approves deal establishing ties with Bahrain

But they angered the Palestinians, who have long demanded statehood before any such regional rapprochement. "The Knesset (parliament) plenum approved the joint announcement regarding the establishment of diplomatic relations, peace and friendship between the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain," a Knesset spokesman said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:08 IST
Israeli parliament approves deal establishing ties with Bahrain

Israel's parliament on Tuesday approved a U.S.-brokered deal establishing formal relations with Bahrain, by a vote of 62 lawmakers in favour and 14 opposed.

Israel's deals with Gulf Arab states Bahrain and the UAE were forged in part over shared fears of Iran.

"The Knesset (parliament) plenum approved the joint announcement regarding the establishment of diplomatic relations, peace and friendship between the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain," a Knesset spokesman said in a statement. Speaking at parliament ahead of the vote, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu predicted more regional countries would move to open relations with Israel.

"(The) buds of normalisation are already out there, waiting to blossom. If we pursue the policy I crafted, I am convinced that the flowering will be witnessed in the open," Netanyahu said.

