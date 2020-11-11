Left Menu
Guj: Amit Shah to meet village heads of border districts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a gathering of village heads of three border districts - Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan - near Dhordo tent city in Gujarat's Kutch district on November 12, an official said on Wednesday. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address village heads and other dignitaries on Thursday near Dhordo.

PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 11-11-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 14:48 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a gathering of village heads of three border districts - Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan - near Dhordo tent city in Gujarat's Kutch district on November 12, an official said on Wednesday. Apart from village heads, members of district and taluka panchayats of the three districts have also been invited for the gathering, Kutch district collector Praveena D K said.

Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan districts of Gujarat share a land border with Pakistan. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address village heads and other dignitaries on Thursday near Dhordo. He will also inaugurate an exhibition comprising stalls of government schemes and institutions," the collector said.

According to another official, Shah will land at Bhuj airport from Delhi on Wednesday night and will travel to Dhordo to address the gathering the next day. Before leaving for Ahmedabad, Shah will also visit Ashapura Mata temple at Mata No Madh village in Lakhpat taluka of Kutch, it was stated.

