Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs Armed forces to hold meeting with CPCB on scientific waste management

Such problems may also be faced in desert and marine areas which need to be monitored at an appropriate level, the former officer said. The applicant referred to three reports -- Environmental Issues and Waste Management by Armed Forces, Siachen Glacier Ecological Issues and Cantonments and Military Stations..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:27 IST
NGT directs Armed forces to hold meeting with CPCB on scientific waste management
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Armed forces to hold a meeting with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to develop an in-house monitoring mechanism for scientific waste management. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said certain establishments in the Armed Forces may lack requisite knowledge on ecological issues and steps were necessary for protection of environment.

"The designated officers at different levels can also initiate awareness programmes on environmental issues and challenges which may be an ongoing process," the bench said. The tribunal passed the order after perusing a status report by the Air Force which mentioned that green norms have been laid down and environmental friendly procedures are being adhered to.

"The report of the Army refers to the Siachen Glacier Ecological Issues, action plan by way of sensitization of troops, identifying methods to decrease the waste and methods of disposal thereof. "Two Task Forces have been constituted and responsibilities given to reduce waste generation and scientific waste management at different locations," the status report said.

According to the petitioner Anil Chopra, who is a retired Air Marshal and has also worked as a part of Uttar Pradesh Solid Waste Management Monitoring Committee, the waste generated by military weapons, domestic, industrial, biological, hospital and electronic activities (e-waste) needs to be scientifically disposed in the interest of public health and environment. Such problems may also be faced in desert and marine areas which need to be monitored at an appropriate level, the former officer said.

The applicant referred to three reports -- Environmental Issues and Waste Management by Armed Forces, Siachen Glacier Ecological Issues and Cantonments and Military Stations..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Cuba reopens Havana airport ahead of tourism high season

Havana airport will open to regular commercial flights on Sunday after being closed for seven and a half months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cuban state-run media said late on Tuesday citing Cubas Institute of Civil Aeronautics. The mov...

France: Several wounded in explosion at Saudi cemetery

Multiple people were wounded on Wednesday when an explosive device hit an international ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at a cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jiddah, according to French government officials. Several count...

Content creators dismayed at decision to put OTT platforms under I&B ministry

The decision to put OTT platforms under the Information and Broadcasting ministry could put Indian content creators at a disadvantage on the world stage and curtail the creative and personal freedom of makers as well as viewers, a cross-sec...

Janhvi Kapoor digs out childhood pictures to wish father Boney Kapoor on 65th birthday

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday marked the 65th birthday of her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor by digging out pictures from her childhood. The Dhadak, actor took to Instagram to post three throwback pictures of herself with Boney Kapoor.Whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020