Left Menu
Development News Edition

What does Stalin know about farmers, he is surviving without an occupation: TN CM

His roots in agriculture was instrumental in aiding him to launch the 'Kudimaramathu' scheme and also ensure that the state bagged the national award in water management, Palaniswami said. Hitting back at the DMK Chief over his 'fake' farmer barb targetting him, the CM said agriculture was his primary occupation and he was a farmer since childhood.

PTI | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:36 IST
What does Stalin know about farmers, he is surviving without an occupation: TN CM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a scathing attack on DMK President M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday questioned his knowledge in agriculture and accused him of surviving without being in any occupation. His roots in agriculture was instrumental in aiding him to launch the 'Kudimaramathu' scheme and also ensure that the state bagged the national award in water management, Palaniswami said.

Hitting back at the DMK Chief over his 'fake' farmer barb targetting him, the CM said agriculture was his primary occupation and he was a farmer since childhood. "What does he know about farmers? How do you differentiate a fake from a genuine farmer?" he asked when a reporter sought his reaction to Stalin's remark that the chief minister was a "fake" farmer.

"I construe that he is insulting farmers by making such unwarranted remark. If you ask me, I can talk about agriculture. But what does he know he doesn't know what profession he is in. Stalin is perhaps the only person who is surviving without being in any profession," Palaniswami alleged, hitting out at the DMK president.

The CM who was in this southern coastal district to review the measures being taken by the administration to prevent the spread of COVID-19 besides launch numerous projects, said, "agriculture is my primary occupation. I have been a farmer since my childhood and people of my locality know it. They know I worked hard." "I don't need Stalin's certificate to prove to be a farmer," he said. Palaniswami, who had earlier taunted the DMK chief for speaking about the Centre's reforms in agriculture sector, saying he lacked knowledge on the subject, questioned Stalin's knowledge on farming, again, and wondered how he could differentiate a fake farmer from a genuine without knowing the subject.

In fact, his background as a farmer had helped him come out with several schemes including the 'Kudimaramathu' programme for the benefit of farmers and also steer the state to bag the national award in water management. He also recalled his efforts on getting 10 TMC water for parched Chennai from the Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh.

Further, he had initiated talks with his Kerala counterpart aiming to resolve the long pending water issues between the two states. "But what has Stalin done for water management in the state when DMK was in power. He is responsible for the Tuticorin incident (police firing on protesters during the anti-Sterlite stir on May 22, 2018, which claimed 13 lives)," the CM said.

He accused the DMK president of being a "liar" for blaming the AIADMK government for the Sterlite police firing incident. "During the DMK rule, as a minister Stalin had informed the assembly that land was being allotted for Sterlites expansion programme and that the company was investing Rs 1,500 crore for the same," Palaniswami said.

Though Stalin had done everything, he blamed the state government, the chief minister said and claimed that the police firing would not have happened had the expansion not been permitted..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

IFFCO announces reduction of ₹50/bag in price of NP fertilisers

IFFCO today announced the reduction of 50bag in the price of NP 2020013 Ammonium Phosphate Sulphate Fertilisers across India with immediate effect on all stocks. According to an IFFCO statement of the cost is reduced by 1000Tonn as support ...

Cuba reopens Havana airport ahead of tourism high season

Havana airport will open to regular commercial flights on Sunday after being closed for seven and a half months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cuban state-run media said late on Tuesday citing Cubas Institute of Civil Aeronautics. The mov...

France: Several wounded in explosion at Saudi cemetery

Multiple people were wounded on Wednesday when an explosive device hit an international ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at a cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jiddah, according to French government officials. Several count...

Content creators dismayed at decision to put OTT platforms under I&B ministry

The decision to put OTT platforms under the Information and Broadcasting ministry could put Indian content creators at a disadvantage on the world stage and curtail the creative and personal freedom of makers as well as viewers, a cross-sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020