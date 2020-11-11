UP: 2 illegal arms unit busted in UP's Raebareli, 3 arrested

Two illegal arms manufacturing units were busted here leading to the arrest of three people, including one who had posted a picture of himself on social media flaunting pistols, police said on Wednesday. The police also seized over a dozen country-made pistols from the units -- one of them in Bacchrawan area and the other in Bhadokhar -- on Tuesday, the police said. “Besides, half a dozen unfinished weapons, some ammunition, equipment and tools were also seized,” a police spokesperson said. Accused Neeraj Yadav, who was held from Bhadokhar police station area, had put out his picture on social media that purportedly showed him holding a pistol each in both hands, while a third one was in his lap, the spokesperson said. Those held from Bacchrawan area have been identified as Sudhir Kumar and Ashok Kumar, while their third partner Deepak Lohar managed to escape, the official said. All accused have been booked under the Arms Act and sent to jail, the police said.