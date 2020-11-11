CISF nabs man with Rs 25L gold bars at Guwahati airport 

CISF nabs man with Rs 25L gold bars at Guwahati airportPTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:04 IST
The CISF has apprehended a man for allegedly trying to smuggle three gold bars worth about Rs 25 lakh at the Guwahati airport, officials said on Wednesday
The Mumbai-bound passenger, identified as V S Dodeja, was apprehended during security check at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi airport on Tuesday evening
The passenger could not explain the reason for carrying the gold bars worth Rs 25 lakh and hence has been handed over to the Customs authorities by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel, they said.
