Govt official caught taking bribe of Rs 10,000 in Navi Mumbai

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Thane on Wednesday arrested a government official from Navi Mumbai for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to raise objections over some audit reports. Based on a complaint, the ACB caught Deepak Kate, the assistant director of the local funds audit office in Belapur while accepting the bribe amount, inspector Shivraj Bendre of the ACB's Navi Mumbai unit said.

The complainant, who worked with the Panchayat Samiti office in Khandala, wanted some objections raised in two audit reports of 2018-19 and 2012-13, the official said. The accused official demanded Rs 15,000 for the same and after negotiations, struck a deal at Rs 10,000, after which the complainant approached the ACB.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added..