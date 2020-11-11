Arnab walks out of Taloja jail after SC grants interim bail

High-profile TV journalist Arnab Goswami on Wednesday walked out of Taloja jail in adjoining Raigad district, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a two-year-old abetment to suicide case. Goswami came out of the jail around 8.30 pm and waved to people assembled outside from the vehicle carrying him, and thanked the Supreme Court for granting him interim bail.

Goswami, who was shifted to Taloja central jail on Sunday morning from a makeshift quarantine centre in Alibaug, flashed the victory sign and said, "this is the victory of the people of India." Goswami and two others were arrested on November 4 by Raigad police in connection with the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018. As Goswami walked out of jail after completing some procedural formalities, a group of his supporters waiting outside with placards greeted him with cheers. The placards read Welcome Arnab and Treat of Diwali, Arnab wali.

'Satyamev Jayate'and 'Happy Diwali' was written on the road in front of the jail. People were also seen shouting slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki jai, Vande Mataram and Arnab Goswami zindabad'. Family members of other prisoners, who were waiting for release of their kin, had also gathered outside the jail.

The apex court, in its ruling earlier in the day, said it will be a "travesty of justice" if personal liberty is curtailed. After his arrest on November 4 from his Mumbai home, Goswami was taken to Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district.

He and the two other accused were then produced before a magistrate who refused to send them in police custody and remanded them in judicial custody till November 18. Goswami, who since November 4 was lodged in a school designated as Alibaug jail quarantine centre in the coastal town, around 90 km from here, was shifted to Taloja jail on the outskirts of Mumbai on November 8 after he was allegedly found using a cell phone in custody.