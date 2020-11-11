Activist from J-K's Katra joins National Conference
Prominent activist from Jammu and Kashmir's Katra Sher Singh on Wednesday joined the National Conference (NC) and said the party alone can steer the union territory to peace and progress. Singh was welcomed into the NC by party president Farooq Abdullah, the party said in a release.
Senior leaders including provincial president Devender Singh Rana and provincial Youth National Conference President Ajaz Jan were also present on the occasion, it said. Welcoming Sher Singh into the party, Abdullah said his party is the only and natural destination for public-spirited persons who want to serve the people and contribute to the progress and development of Jammu and Kashmir.
Abdullah hoped that with Singh's joining the NC would be further strengthened at the grassroots level. Every new entry is reflective of the growing urge of the people to see through J-K from "difficult times to stability and peace", he said.
