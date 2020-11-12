Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Jobless man held for stealing expensive motorcycles

Police have arrested an unemployed man for allegedly stealing high-end motorcycles in Maharashtra's Thane district and seized eight vehicles worth around Rs 4.15 lakh from him, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-11-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 14:18 IST
Maha: Jobless man held for stealing expensive motorcycles

Police have arrested an unemployed man for allegedly stealing high-end motorcycles in Maharashtra's Thane district and seized eight vehicles worth around Rs 4.15 lakh from him, an official said on Thursday. There were several complaints of theft of expensive motorcycles in the district.

During a probe into such complaints, the police got information about a person, Sanjay Dongre, from Sahapur taluka here changing his two-wheelers frequently and riding costly motorcycles, assistant police inspector Parshuram Londe said. Dongre had an expensive bike without a registration number which he was planning to sell.

The police worked out a plan under which they offered to buy the vehicle, called the man to a spot in Sahapur and nabbed him on Tuesday. Eight two-wheelers worth around Rs 4.15 lakh were recovered from his possession, the official said.

He said during questioning, the accused revealed he had stolen motorcycles from Padgha, Vashind and Ulhasnagar in Thane and from Igatpuri in neighbouring Nashik district. His modus operandi was to steal the vehicles, use them for some time and then sell them, the police said.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ramkumar bows out of Cary Challenger event in US

Indian Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan bowed out of the Atlantic Tire Championships, an ATP Challenger event, after losing his first round match to an experienced Teymuraz Gabashvili, here. Ramkumar, who made the final of the Eckental Chal...

IBM, AMD announce joint development agreement to advance

confidential computing for cloud, accelerate AI Bengaluru, Nov 12PTIIBM and AMD on Thursday announced a multi-year joint development agreement to enhance and extend the security and Artificial Intelligence AI offerings of both companie...

Hyundai initiates sanitisation exercise across 292 rural locations

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has commenced a sanitisation drive across 292 rural locations across the country. The month-long activity is aimed at creating a safe and secure environment for the rural community, Hyundai Motor Indi...

Norway views Norwegian Air debt as key obstacle to aid

Norwegian Airs debts of more than 5 billion and a confusing ownership structure are the main obstacles to any extra state aid, Norways transport minister said after the government this week rejected a cash injection plea. The pioneer in low...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020