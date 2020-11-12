Left Menu
FM announces Rs 900 crore grant for COVID-19 vaccine research

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 14:48 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Thursday announced a Rs 900 crore grant to the Department of Biotechnology for COVID-19 vaccine research

She said the grant does not cover the actual cost of vaccine and distribution expenses, which will be made separately as and when the vaccine is available

She also said that Rs 10,200 crore additional budget outlay will be provided towards capital and industrial expenditure for domestic defense equipment, industrial incentives and infrastructure, and green energy.

