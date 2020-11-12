2 held with ganja worth Rs 60 lakh in UP

Two suspected drug smugglers were arrested here Thursday with ganja worth Rs 60 lakh, police said. A joint team of the Special Task Force and the Narcotics Department made the arrest near the Lucknow-Fatehpur National Highway, Station House Officer of the Husaainganj police station Satyendra Singh Bhadoriya said.

The contraband was hidden in a water tanker, he said. The police officer said that the owner of the tanker managed to escape and efforts are on to nab him.

The accused confessed to smuggling the contraband from Odisha for selling in areas adjoining Fatehpur, the SHO added..