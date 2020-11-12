Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bilateral issues should not be brought to deliberations at SCO: Russia

Modi's comments were seen as an oblique reference to Pakistan's attempts to raise the Kashmir issue in the SCO. "This is part of the SCO charter not to bring bilateral issues into the agenda (of the SCO) and we made it clear to all member states that it should be avoided for the sake of the progress of multilateral cooperation," Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said at a media briefing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:06 IST
Bilateral issues should not be brought to deliberations at SCO: Russia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Russia on Thursday backed India's assertion that Pakistan should not bring bilateral disputes like the Kashmir issue to deliberations at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), saying it is against the basic principles of the grouping. In his address, at a virtual summit of the SCO on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at those making repeated attempts to "unnecessarily" bring bilateral issues to the SCO in violation of the grouping's foundational principles. Modi's comments were seen as an oblique reference to Pakistan's attempts to raise the Kashmir issue in the SCO.

"This is part of the SCO charter not to bring bilateral issues into the agenda (of the SCO) and we made it clear to all member states that it should be avoided for the sake of the progress of multilateral cooperation," Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said at a media briefing. He was replying to a question on whether Russia, as chair of the SCO, took up the issue with Pakistan. "As far as Pakistan-India dispute is concerned, our position remains unchanged. We hope that such kind of incidents do not occur," Babushkin said.

In mid-September, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval walked out of a virtual meeting of top security officials of the SCO member states after the Pakistani representative projected a map that inaccurately depicted Kashmir. India had slammed Pakistan for the "blatant disregard" to the norms of the meeting. Asked about the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan, Babushkin said Russia does not have any doubt about New Delhi's approach to promote inclusive maritime cooperation in the Indian and Pacific oceans. "It can be noted that an Indo-Pacific strategy is actively promoted by the Quad. But the understanding of this strategy is different even to the member-states. Let's be very clear that it is too early to expand this strategy to the whole region," he said.

The Russian Deputy Chief of Mission said a "comprehensive, all-inclusive, open-minded and forward-looking dialogue" would be further required for the Indo-Pacific region. "We are ready for that, but it should be based on the principles of undivided security and international law rather than some rules-based world order. There are numerous cases when these so-called rules were aimed against Russia and other sovereign countries to justify unilateral sanctions, attempts to interfere in domestic affairs and regime change," he said. He said Russia does not accept attempts to create "alienation lines" in the region by promoting philosophy of restricted security blocs and imposing forced changes in supply chains for geopolitical reasons. "It leads to even more mistrust and eventually brings Indo-Pacific idea away from the regional consensus replacing cooperation with competition and even rivalry," he said.

The Russian diplomat also said that talks on proposed free trade agreement between India and Eurasian Economic Union is moving ahead satisfactorily..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Blended learning: UID Leverages Critical Technology for Future of Design Education

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India NewsVoir The COVID-19 Pandemic may have brought a permanent change to the field of higher education requiring institutions to adapt to the New Normality. UIDs future forward approach and resilience viewed the curre...

India provides food aid to Djibouti amid COVID-19 pandemic

India has provided food aid to the people of Djibouti as part of its assistance to friendly countries to overcome natural calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassador of India to Djibouti Ashok Kumar handed over 50 Metric Tonnes gift of...

CIL shares close 3 pc lower as Q2 profit falls

Shares of Coal India Ltd CIL on Thursday closed the trade 3 per cent lower on the bourses after the firm reported a 16.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter. CILs stock ended 2.94 per cent lower at Rs 122.2...

Next round of commercial coal mine auction in Jan: Coal Minister

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said the Centre is planning to go for next round of auction of blocks in January and also appealed to the states to cooperate with commercial mine allottees to facilitate early operationalisation of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020