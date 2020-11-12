Three held for kidnapping 2-month-old girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 12 (PTI): A two-month-old baby girl, who was kidnapped here on Thursday, was rescued within nine hours of her abduction and three people including a 19-year-old couple nabbed in this connection,police said. The three--a man, his wife (both aged 19) and his 23-year-old sister kidnapped the infant at about 0220 hours while she was sleeping with her parents on a footpath in Farooq Nagar and fled in an autorickshaw, they said.

The girl's father filed a complaint and police after verifying CCTV footage on the road stretch zeroed in on an autorickshaw. After checking the vehicle, police found a man and two women along with the kidnapped baby girl and took the trio into custody.

On interrogation the man confessed that he kidnapped the baby along with his wife and sister as he did not have children, police said, adding the baby was handed over to her parents.PTI VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.