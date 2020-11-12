Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab govt releases Rs 405 crore for various schemes, projects

The Punjab government on Thursday said it has released funds worth Rs 405.34 crore towards payment of various schemes and development projects including a sum of Rs 197.46 crore on account of social security pensions and other financial assistance schemes.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-11-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 21:02 IST
Punjab govt releases Rs 405 crore for various schemes, projects

The Punjab government on Thursday said it has released funds worth Rs 405.34 crore towards payment of various schemes and development projects including a sum of Rs 197.46 crore on account of social security pensions and other financial assistance schemes. An official spokesperson said these funds have been released to boost overall development and growth in the state.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed all departments to intensify efforts towards additional resource mobilisation by cutting down wasteful expenditure to further consolidate the state's fiscal position, especially due to a sluggish economy amid the outbreak of COVID-19. The official said Rs 197.46 crore has been released for making payment towards social security pensions and other financial assistance schemes to nearly 25.57 lakh beneficiaries, including elderly, widows and destitute women, dependent children and the disabled, for the month of October.

Among other schemes, a sum of Rs 64.19 crore has been released on account of mid-day meals and Rs 18.36 crore towards the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin)..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Hope Armenia-Azerbaijan pact will defuse tensions, result in regional peace: India

India on Thursday welcomed the Russia-brokered agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh area, while hoping that the pact will defuse immediate tensions and result in peace and security in the regio...

U.S. court upholds Harvard race-based admissions; Supreme Court appeal expected

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday upheld Harvard Universitys use of race in undergraduate admissions, rejecting a challenge by affirmative action opponents who said the Ivy League schools policy discriminates against Asian-Americans. Opponen...

FACTBOX-Legal cases sparked by Nigerian OPL 245 oilfield licence

One of the oil industrys biggest court cases over alleged corruption in Nigeria involves an offshore oilfield licence known as OPL 245, which Royal Dutch Shell and Italys Eni bought in 2011.Italian prosecutors allege that most of the paymen...

Motorcycling-Rossi cleared to race at Valencia GP after COVID-19 scare

Seven-times MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi has been cleared to race at this weekends Valencia Grand Prix after a second consecutive negative test result for COVID-19, his Yamaha team said on Thursday. Rossi, 41, returned a positive w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020