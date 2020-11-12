Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt suspends IPS officer over Kanpur ambush

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended senior IPS officer Anant Dev after a probe by a special investigation team pointed at a nexus between police and gangster Vikas Dubey, allegedly responsible for the death of eight policemen.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-11-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 21:31 IST
UP govt suspends IPS officer over Kanpur ambush

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended senior IPS officer Anant Dev after a probe by a special investigation team pointed at a nexus between police and gangster Vikas Dubey, allegedly responsible for the death of eight policemen. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer is a former police chief of Kanpur, the district in which the policemen were ambushed shortly after midnight on July 2.

Although the attack on policemen in Bikru village, under Chaubeypur police station area, took place after Dev’s tenure, the SIT report submitted to the state government last week has named him. "Anant Dev has been suspended. The action has been taken on the basis of the SIT report," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI.

Dev was posted with the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Moradabad. The eight policemen were mowed down by bullets fired from the rooftops as they headed to Vikas Dubey’s home in Bikru village to arrest him.

Dubey was shot dead by police on July 10 when he was allegedly trying to escape from their custody while being brought back to Kanpur after his arrest in Ujjain. Before this, the UP Police had gunned down five other alleged accomplices in separate encounters.

Soon after the Bikru ambush, the UP government also cracked down on several policemen at the local level, suspending or transferring them. The three-member SIT has pointed at a nexus between police and the slain gangster, officials said.

It handed over a 3,500-word report to the state government last week, recommending action against police personnel and administration officials. The report carried 36 recommendations, giving details of the alleged role of some officers and 80 police personnel in the Kanpur episode.

“It came to the fore that policemen used to give tip-offs to Dubey, and on the night of the ambush he was aware that a police team was coming to Bikru,” a senior officer said. The SIT also referred to alleged police failure in taking action against Dubey, who faced several criminal cases, and in securing his conviction in court. The report accused personnel posted at Kanpur's Chaubeypur police station and senior officers of negligence, sources said.

The SIT analysed Dubey's mobile phone records going back a year and found that some policemen were in regular touch with him, they said. The state government constituted the SIT led by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, with Additional DG Hari Ram Sharma and DIG Ravinder Goud as its members, on July 11.

The SIT was initially asked to submit its report by July 31 after looking into all angles, studying related documents and conducting inspections in Kanpur. The deadline was later extended..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

You got it wrong, Nitish tells scribes when asked about 'last poll' remark

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday sought to clarify his recent aakhiri chunaav last poll remark which had triggered intense speculations, and claimed that it was an utterance made by him whenever he wrapped up an election campai...

French PM says too early to loosen COVID lockdown

Prime Minister Jean Castex said there would be no easing of a second COVID-19 lockdown in France for at least two weeks, with the number of people in hospital infected by the coronavirus now higher than at the peak of the first wave.Castex ...

Financing for global goals under threat just when most needed, says OECD head

The COVID-19 crisis has pushed to 4 trillion this years shortfall in funding needed for developing nations to meet global goals to end poverty and hunger by 2030, throwing them further off track, a summit of public banks heard on Thursday.A...

Fire breaks out at cloth godown in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar

A major fire broke out on Thursday at a cloth shop-cum-godown in the Gandhi Nagar area of the city, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No casualty has been reported so far, he said, adding that a call about the blaze was received around 8....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020