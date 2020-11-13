18th U.S. Takata death reported; first in a BMW - U.S. agency

A U.S. auto safety regulator said Thursday it identified the 18th U.S. death tied to a Takata air bag inflator rupture after the review of a recent BMW crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it had concluded a Takata air bag inflator rupture during a September crash in Arizona had led to fatal injuries of the driver. This was the first reported Takata death in a BMW vehicles after 15 U.S. deaths in Honda Motor Co vehicles and two in Ford Motor vehicles since 2009. BMW did not immediately comment.