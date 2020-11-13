Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK to consider sanctions against China for breaching Hong Kong treaty

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 02:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 02:18 IST
UK to consider sanctions against China for breaching Hong Kong treaty

Britain on Thursday said China had broken its main bilateral treaty on Hong Kong by imposing new rules to disqualify elected legislators in the former British colony, cautioning that it would consider sanctions as part of its response. The British flag was lowered over Hong Kong when the colony was handed back to China in 1997 after more than 150 years of British rule - imposed after Britain defeated China in the First Opium War.

Hong Kong's autonomy was guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" agreement enshrined in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration signed by then Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. "Beijing's imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong constitutes a clear breach of the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"China has once again broken its promises and undermined Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy." Britain summoned China's ambassador, Liu Xiaoming, to express its deep concerns and Raab's deputy, Nigel Adams, told parliament that it was considering possible sanctions on individuals over China's actions.

"We will continue to consider designations under our Magnitsky-style sanctions regime," said Adams, Britain's minister for Asia, referring to sanctions similar to those imposed on those deemed responsible for human rights abuses under the U.S. Magnitski Act. He was asked by lawmakers if Britain would sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Adams said it would not be helpful to speculate on names at this stage. China's embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The European Union called on Beijing to immediately reverse the new rules, which it said undermined Hong Kong's autonomy. On Wednesday, the United States, which has already imposed sanctions on Lam and other Chinese officials over the crackdown, warned of further steps.

The U.S. national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said China had "flagrantly violated its international commitments" and Washington would "continue to identify and sanction those responsible for extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom". On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the Chinese Communist Party of using "a twisted vision of patriotism ... to stifle freedom and the call for democracy".

"We will hold accountable the people responsible for these actions and policies," he said in a statement. Canada said on Thursday it would make it easier for Hong Kong youth to study and work in Canada in response to new security rules.

MAKING A STAND Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition lawmakers said on Wednesday they would resign in protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues from the city assembly after Beijing gave local authorities new powers to further curb dissent.

The Chinese parliament earlier adopted a resolution allowing the city's executive to expel lawmakers deemed to be advocating Hong Kong independence, colluding with foreign forces or threatening national security, without having to go through the courts. Opposition members of the Hong Kong assembly say they have tried to make a stand against what many people in Hong Kong see as Beijing's whittling away of freedoms and institutional checks and balances, despite a promise of a high degree of autonomy.

China denies curbing rights and freedoms in the global financial hub, but authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing have moved swiftly to stifle dissent after anti-government protests flared in June last year and plunged the city into crisis. Britain now considers China has broken the Joint Declaration three times, including with the national security legislation for Hong Kong introduced this year.

"The UK will stand up for the people of Hong Kong, and call out violations of their rights and freedoms," Raab said. The national security law punishes what China broadly defines as subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

Critics of the law fear it will crush freedoms, including freedom to protest and an independent judiciary. Supporters say it will bring stability after last year's sometimes violent anti-government and anti-China unrest.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Biden win called a 'restoration of sanity' for women's rights

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Nov 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - With the election of Kamala Harris as U.S. vice president shattering a glass ceiling for women in political office, supporters are setting their sights on a fresh push for wo...

Pennsylvania officials ask judge to toss Trump lawsuit over election results

Officials in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Thursday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by U.S. President Donald Trumps campaign seeking to prevent the state from certifying its presidential election results. In a...

Soccer-Hungary through to Euro 2020 finals after 2-1 win over Iceland

Hungary qualified for the Euro 2020 finals with a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over Iceland thanks to a last-gasp equaliser from Loic Nego and a stoppage-time winner by Dominik Szoboszlai. Hungary will join Portugal, France and Germany in Gro...

Disney revenue better than expected as it starts to climb out of the pandemic

Walt Disney Co on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that was better than Wall Street expected as live sports returned to ESPN and the companys theme parks began recovering from shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Overall revenue fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020