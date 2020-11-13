Left Menu
Development News Edition

Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar hold meeting with Punjab farmers protesting agri laws

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting with farmers from Punjab at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 14:54 IST
Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar hold meeting with Punjab farmers protesting agri laws
Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting with farmers from Punjab at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday. "We will talk to farmers open-heartedly and try to clear their doubts, we hope they will soon return back to their work and celebrate festival session, I believe that farmers of Punjab will welcome the change and get the benefit for it (new farm laws)," said Piyush Goyal before the meeting.

Punjab farmers have been observing 'rail-roko' protest against the laws, passed by the central government in September. Amid the protests the Railways Ministry suspended goods railway services. Even, Punjab Chief Minister launched a 'dharna' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on November 4 over the issue of suspending the goods railways services in Punjab. Chief Minister has said that the central government is behaving like a 'step-mother'.

However, the Railyways has stated that they are ready to back on track in Punjab as soon as the state government ensures them safety at tracks to run the trains. (ANI)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Germany reports 23,542 more COVID-19 cases

Berlin Germany, November 13 ANIXinhua Germanys COVID-19 infections rose by 23,542 within one day to a total of 751,095, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention Robert Koch Institute RKI said on Friday. The number of...

Herbal drug based adjuvant therapy effective in treating diabetic COVID-19 patients: Researchers

Anti-oxidative herbal medicines with evidence-based useful impacts in the treatment of diabetes can be used as an adjuvant therapy to the conventional treatment of diabetic COVID-19 patients, according to researchers in Tehran. The research...

Honour religious sentiments of people, lift ban on Chhath Puja at public places: Gupta to Delhi govt

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to honour the religious sentiments of people and lift the ban imposed on performing Chhath Puja at public places and river banks. Guptas assertion comes after ...

Uttarakhand: BJP suspends Lakhiram Joshi for 'breach of discipline' until further notice

The Bhartiya Janata Party BJP on Friday suspended its member Lakhiram Joshi, who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, for breach of discipline until further notice, as per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020