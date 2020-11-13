Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan steps aside as CPI(M) secretary in Kerala

When asked how long he would be on leave, Master said that would depend on his treatment. In an embarrassmentto the Left party, the Enforcement Directorate in Bengaluru had arrested Bineesh, Kodiyeri's younger son, on October 29 in a money laundering case linked to a drug seizure in Karnataka.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 13-11-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 16:50 IST
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan steps aside as CPI(M) secretary in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (PTI): Days after the arrest of his son Bineesh in an alleged money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate in Bengaluru, senior CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday stepped aside from the post of party secretary in Kerala. According to a statement issued by the party secretariat here, Balakrishnan, who is also a politburo member, had sought leave for further treatment, which has been accepted by the Marxist party.

Left DemocraticFront (LDF) convener, A Vijayaraghavan has been entrusted with additional charge of the party secretary, it said. The development comes as the three-phase local body polls are scheduled next month in the southern state.

Also, former home minister in the V S Achutanandan ministry, Balarkrishnan, who is considered second most strong man in the party after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,has been undergoing treatment for cancer for some time. Senior CPI(M) leader M Govindan Master said here that Balakrishnan was granted leave on medical grounds.

"He (Balakrishnan) had sought leave for his treatment which has been granted by the party secretariat today," he told reporters. When asked how long he would be on leave, Master said that would depend on his treatment.

In an embarrassmentto the Left party, the Enforcement Directorate in Bengaluru had arrested Bineesh, Kodiyeri's younger son, on October 29 in a money laundering case linked to a drug seizure in Karnataka. The central agency had charged that Kodiyeri's son had close connections with drug peddler Mohammed Anoop arrestedby them and the hotel, Anoop was operating in Bengaluru, was Bineesh's benami property.

The probe agency also charged Bineesh with transferring huge amounts of money into Anoop's bank account. Bineesh, however, maintained that he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for setting up the restaurant business a few years ago.

Since Bineesh was taken into custody by the central agency, opposition parties had been clamouringfor Balakrishnan's resignation. CPI state secretary, Kanam Rajendran refused to comment on the matter saying that it was the internal issue of the Marxist party.

Opposition Congress leaders, Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy said the decision should have been taken much earlier. "Even though it was too late, the decision was apt," Chandy, who is also former chief minister, said.PTI UD LGK SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Austria investigating 21 possible accomplices of Vienna attacker

Austria is investigating 21 people as possible accomplices of the jihadist who went on a deadly shooting rampage in Vienna last week, but much remains unknown, including how he got to the area of the attack, officials said on Friday. The 20...

Deputy Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya dismissed after disciplinary hearing

National Deputy Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya has been dismissed from her position following an internal disciplinary hearing this week, which found her guilty of allegations of criminal involvement.Mgwenya last month briefly appeared before ...

Bedi asks Collector to take action against stadium promoters

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has directed district Collector T Arun to initiate action against promoters ofa cricket stadium near here following complaints of alleged encroachment of government land, waterbodies, and sinking...

Infosys co-founder Shibulal receives over 4 lakh company shares as 'gift'

Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal has received little over four lakh shares of the company as a gift, taking the total number of shares owned by him to more than 21.6 lakh shares, according to a regulatory filing. Infosys, on Friday, informed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020