One held in connection with killing of man at home in UP: Police

A day after a man was shot at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police on Friday said he was allegedly killed by his sister's lover who blamed the woman's family for her death. When he opened the door, Akash allegedly shot him and fled, police had said on Thursday.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 13-11-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 17:03 IST
A day after a man was shot at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police on Friday said he was allegedly killed by his sister's lover who blamed the woman's family for her death. The 25-year-old man, Ramveer, was shot dead on Thursday morning at his home in Sikandrabad town, around 35 km away from the district headquarters.

Akash, a neighbour, reached Ramveer's home, from where he also runs a shop, around 5 am on the pretext of buying sugar. When he opened the door, Akash allegedly shot him and fled, police had said on Thursday. A probe revealed that Ramveer's sister was in a relationship with Akash, who frequented their house. When the woman's family came to know about the relationship, they scolded her, following which she consumed poison on November 8. She later died at a hospital in Noida. The family performed the last rites without informing police, they said.

One person has been arrested in connection with the case while a search is on for Akash, the prime accused, police said..

