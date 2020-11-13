CBI arrests 2 Income Tax inspectors in Hyderabad for accepting Rs 80,000 bribe

The CBI has arrested two Income Tax inspectors in Hyderabad for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 for closing a pending tax matter, officials said on Friday. The central agency arrested Income Tax inspectors Thota Purushotham Rao and Itta Upender Rao, both posted at Ayaker Bhavan, Hyderabad for allegedly receiving the bribe, they said.

It is alleged that the complainant had a pending tax matter for which the duo demanded the bribe, they said. "The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused and also other inspector of Income Tax while accepting bribe of Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. "Searches have been conducted at the premises of accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents and cash of approximately Rs 5.50 lakh," a CBI spokesperson said.