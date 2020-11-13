Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI arrests 2 Income Tax inspectors in Hyderabad for accepting Rs 80,000 bribe

The CBI has arrested two Income Tax inspectors in Hyderabad for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 for closing a pending tax matter, officials said on Friday. "The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused and also other inspector of Income Tax while accepting bribe of Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 20:02 IST
CBI arrests 2 Income Tax inspectors in Hyderabad for accepting Rs 80,000 bribe

The CBI has arrested two Income Tax inspectors in Hyderabad for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 for closing a pending tax matter, officials said on Friday. The central agency arrested Income Tax inspectors Thota Purushotham Rao and Itta Upender Rao, both posted at Ayaker Bhavan, Hyderabad for allegedly receiving the bribe, they said.

It is alleged that the complainant had a pending tax matter for which the duo demanded the bribe, they said. "The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused and also other inspector of Income Tax while accepting bribe of Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. "Searches have been conducted at the premises of accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents and cash of approximately Rs 5.50 lakh," a CBI spokesperson said.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

DoorDash shows surge in revenue growth, profitable quarter in IPO filing

DoorDash Inc, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group Corp, made public on Friday its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster IPO before the end of the year. The mo...

Online lottery fraud busted; 5 held, Nigerian boss at large

A gang allegedly run by a Nigerian national that duped people on the pretext of an international online lottery has been busted and five of its Indian members arrested in Greater Noida on Friday, police saidThe arrests were made after a com...

Maha: Two killed in road accident in Palghar district

Two persons were killed when their two-wheeler suffered a head-on collision with a car in Wada taluka of Maharashtras Palghar district on Friday, police said. The accident occurred at around 3.30 pm, when Jitendra Babar 18 and Kailas Kanoja...

ING sells part of Payvision, cutting links with Pornhub

ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch financial services company, said on Friday it had sold part of its Payvision payments business, including cutting ties with online pornography and gambling customers. The sale, which took place in September, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020