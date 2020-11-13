Trucker found with 33 kg of poppy in Jammu, arrested

A truck driver was arrested in Jammu on Friday after the police found 33 kg of poppy in his vehicle, an official said

The police recovered the contraband in the Punjab-bound truck when it was intercepted on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on outskirts of the city and checked, said the police official. The accused involved in smuggling the narcotics was identified as Sunny of Jalandhar district, he said

After the recovery of the contraband, a case was registered under the NDPS Act and the accused was arrested, the police said, adding an investigation is on in the case.