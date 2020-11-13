Haryana reports 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

As many as 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 2,115 discharges and 27 deaths were reported in Haryana, as per the State Health Department on Friday. Total positive cases due to the disease rose to 1,95,799 including 1,74,380 recoveries/discharges and 2,006 deaths in the state so far.

The active cases here stands at 19,413 with recovery rate at 89.06 per cent. Meanwhile, with 44,878 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 87,28,795, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday. With 547 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,28,668.

The total number of active cases in the country stands at 4,84,547 after a decrease of 4,747 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 81,15,580 with 49,079 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)