Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana reports 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

As many as 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 2,115 discharges and 27 deaths were reported in Haryana, as per the State Health Department on Friday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 13-11-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 23:20 IST
Haryana reports 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 2,115 discharges and 27 deaths were reported in Haryana, as per the State Health Department on Friday. Total positive cases due to the disease rose to 1,95,799 including 1,74,380 recoveries/discharges and 2,006 deaths in the state so far.

The active cases here stands at 19,413 with recovery rate at 89.06 per cent. Meanwhile, with 44,878 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 87,28,795, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday. With 547 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,28,668.

The total number of active cases in the country stands at 4,84,547 after a decrease of 4,747 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 81,15,580 with 49,079 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

TRENDING

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Democrats keep winning the popular vote. That worries them.

Democrats won the popular vote in this years presidential election yet again, marking seven out of eight straight presidential elections that the party has reached that milestone. And, for some Democrats, thats worrisome.President-elect Joe...

Michigan state court rejects request to block Detroit election certification results

A Michigan state court rejected on Friday a request by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump to block the certification of votes and appoint an independent auditor in Detroit, which went heavily in favor of President-elect Joe Biden, Tr...

With final races called, Biden ends with 306 Electoral College votes, Trump 232 -Edison Research

Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia, while Trump won North Carolina, Edison Research projected on Friday as it called the final two states in the U.S. presidential race.Edison Research said Biden had w...

Soumitra Chatterjee's condition worst since his hospitalisation

The neurological condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee deteriorated on Friday and a doctor attending on him said it is the worst in his over one month stay at the hospital where he is admitted. An EEG has shown that there is very li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020