Man, his two sons dead in road accident in UP's Bahraich

A 55-year-old man and his two sons died on Friday when a tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle on the Bahraich-Lucknow highway here, police said

The victims were identified as Narsingh and his sons Magan and Shivam, SHO O P Chauhan said

Narsingh was declared brought dead at a hospital, while his sons succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, he said, adding an investigation is underway.