National security adviser O'Brien to represent U.S. at Asia meetings

National security adviser O'Brien to represent U.S. at Asia meetingsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2020 04:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 04:53 IST
U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien will represent the United States at back-to-back virtual summits with Asian countries this weekend, the White House said on Friday.
O'Brien will lead the U.S. delegation in talks with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Friday evening U.S. time, or Saturday morning in Asia.
He will participate in a broader East Asia Summit on Sunday when 15 Asia-Pacific economies - excluding the United States - are expected to sign a China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. (Reporting By David Brunnstrom and Matt Spetalnick Editing by Chris Reese)
