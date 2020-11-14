Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland govt to impose Rs 100 fine on people not wearing mask

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 14-11-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 11:24 IST
Nagaland govt to impose Rs 100 fine on people not wearing mask

The Nagaland government has decided to impose a fine of Rs 100 on people who don't wear face masks in public places and Rs 500 on institutions without handwashing facilities with immediate effect, an official said on Saturday. The Nagaland Disaster Management Authority observed that wearing masks, especially in public places, making the provision of handwashing facility by various establishments, maintaining physical distance in high-risk settings, are often not being followed which poses a serious risk of infection not only to the defaulters but also to other people around them, said Chief Secretary J Alam in an order issued on Friday.

Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and in view of the guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 the government has decided to make it compulsory for everyone to wear face mask and also provide hand sanitizers or handwash facility in all establishments, including offices, educational institutions, religious places and shops with immediate effect. Alam said violation of the SOPs and guidelines would lead to penalization of the defaulters. People not wearing a mask in public places, including offices, banks, markets, business establishments, restaurants, hotels, public transport, social and religious gatherings or meetings, educational institutions would be liable of Rs 100 fine for every offence.

Not providing handwashing facility or hand sanitizers in shops and business establishments, restaurants and hotels would be Rs 500 fine with warning for first offence while after one week of first offence would lead to sealing of the establishment with or without suspension of registration/license wherever applicable till facilities are provided. He said police and transport officers and the concerned urban local body would be responsible to enforce the said order.

The chief secretary also informed that not adhering to the limit on the number of passengers in bus, taxi and auto rickshaw as per guidelines would also be penalized. Violation or non-compliance of any other clauses, provisions of SOPs, advisories currently in force, including but not limited to quarantine, isolation, contact tracing, testing would lead to registration of a case under relevant sections of the National Disaster Management Act 2005 and Nagaland Epidemic Diseases (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020.

The order comes into force immediately and would remain valid till further orders, said the chief secretary. Nagaland till Friday has reported 9,638 COVID-19 cases of which 725 are active cases.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false election claims

President Donald Trumps supporters will take to the streets on Saturday to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with a flurry of longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe Bidens victory.Trump ...

Earthquake rattles southwestern Pakistan; no damage reports

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistans southwestern city of Quetta and surrounding districts early Saturday but no damage was immediately reported, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre said. The earthquake was centred 38 kilometres 23 m...

Linda Woolverton to pen 'Eloise' adaptation for MRC

Veteran writer Linda Woolverton will be adapting the classic childrens book Eloise for the big screen. Woolverton, who has worked on popular Disney movies like Alice in Wonderland and Maleficent, will adapt the screenplay for the project, w...

Ethiopia's Amhara rocked by explosions, rights group warns on Tigray

Two explosions hit cities in Ethiopias Amhara state, which neighbours the northern state of Tigray where federal troops are fighting local forces, and the human rights commission warned against rights violations in the conflict.Hundreds of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020