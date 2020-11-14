Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will give 'prachand jawab' if it is tested: PM Modi at Longewala Post

Addressing soldiers at the forward post, which has become a part of military legend after troops here successfully thwarted numerically higher Pakistani forces in the 1971 war, Modi took a swipe at China without naming it, saying the world is troubled by "expansionist forces" and expansionism shows a "distorted mindset" that belongs to the 18th century. India has become a forceful voice against forces of expansionism, he said and also took aim at Pakistan, adding that Indian soldiers have hit "sponsors of terrorism" in their home, a reference to air and surgical strikes against terror camps in the neighbouring country.

PTI | Longewala | Updated: 14-11-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 15:03 IST
India will give 'prachand jawab' if it is tested: PM Modi at Longewala Post

Delivering an unambiguous message to India's enemies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that it will give a "prachand jawab" (fierce reply) if provoked, as he flew to Longewala Post to celebrate Diwali with soldiers, a custom he has been observing since assuming office in 2014. Addressing soldiers at the forward post, which has become a part of military legend after troops here successfully thwarted numerically higher Pakistani forces in the 1971 war, Modi took a swipe at China without naming it, saying the world is troubled by "expansionist forces" and expansionism shows a "distorted mindset" that belongs to the 18th century.

India has become a forceful voice against forces of expansionism, he said and also took aim at Pakistan, adding that Indian soldiers have hit "sponsors of terrorism" in their home, a reference to air and surgical strikes against terror camps in the neighbouring country. "No force in the world can prevent our brave soldiers from defending our borders… The world today knows that we will not compromise with our interests even one bit at any cost," he said amid a standoff with China at Ladakh border.

He said India today believes in the policy of understanding others and making them understand but if it is tested, then it will give a fierce reply. The country has the capability and political will to give a befitting response to those who challenge it, he added. The prime minister also underlined the importance of having strong capability, saying despite advanced international cooperation and equations, vigilance is the path to security, alertness leads to happiness and peace is the prize of having strength.

"History of the world tells us that only those nations have remained safe and advanced who had the ability to take on invaders," he said, adding that 130 crore Indians stand with the country's soldiers and bow to their bravely. "They are proud of your valour," he told soldiers, saying their bravery has got better of all adversities, be it in deserts, forests or deep oceans.

Modi said his Diwali is complete only after he comes among soldiers, adding he cannot stay away from his own on this festival. He said the more time he spends with the soldiers, the stronger his resolve to serve and protect the country gets. "Your sacrifices teach the country discipline and sense of service," the prime minister told soldiers, referring to his government's efforts to combat the coronavirus and also to restart the economic activity fully.

Urging soldiers to make innovation and yoga a part of their daily lives, he also asked them to learn one language other than Hindi, English and their mother tongue, saying it will enrich their lives. The prime minister referred to his government's stress on self-reliance and 'vocal for local' campaign, and complimented the armed forces for the decision to bar import over 100 weapons and defence equipment.

Recalling the glorious battle of Longewala, he said it will always be remembered in the annals of strategic planning and military valour. He said this was the time when the ugly face of Pakistan was exposed as its army was terrorizing innocent citizens of Bangladesh and committing atrocities against women.

"Pakistan opened the front on western border to divert the global attention but our forces gave them a befitting reply," he said. On the occasion, he recalled the fierce fight the post had witnessed in the 1971 war against Pakistan and paid tributes to Brig Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, a hero of the battle who was then a Major, saying he became "rashtra deep" with his feat of bravery.

It was also an example of exemplary coordination among Army, Navy and Air Force, he said. India had defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war, leading to the independence of Bangladesh.

Modi has been visiting forward posts every Diwali since his government came to power in 2014. He was in Rajouri last year, in Uttarakhand in 2018 and in Gurez in 2017.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Greece tightens COVID-19 lockdown, shuts primary schools

Greek authorities announced on Saturday the closure of nurseries and primary schools until the end of November, tightening a nationwide lockdown after a spike in COVID-19 cases. Greece has fared better than many other European countries in ...

UP: 34 undertrial prisoners test COVID-19 positive in Mahoba jail

As many as 34 undertrial prisoners lodged in the Mahoba jail here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on SaturdayMahobas Chief Medical Officer Dr Manoj Kumar Sinha said two barracks of the jail have been transformed into Lev...

This year lights, statues of deities were made in India due to COVID-19: Aidtyanath

Promoting locally made products, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that due to coronavirus this year lights and statues of GauriGanesh didnt come from China, and everything was made in the country by potters and ...

Motor racing-Rain turns final Turkish GP practice into driving on ice

Rain on a slippery track turned Saturdays final practice for the Turkish Grand Prix into the equivalent of driving on an ice rink with cars sliding and spinning and lap times completely meaningless.The extremely challenging conditions, with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020