UP: 5 members of interstate gang held, 750 kg cannabis worth Rs 1.50 cr seized

The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested five members of an interstate gang involved in smuggling narcotics and recovered 750 kgs of cannabis worth Rs 1.50 crore from them, officials said on Saturday. In a statement issued here, the STF said the five were arrested from Netanagar railway crossing falling under the Suriyava police station of Bhadohi district

Those arrested have been identified as Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, Bhim Prasad Gupta, Harendra Kumar Pal, Rajesh Pal and Dheeraj Kumar, the statement said. Apart from 750 kgs of 'ganja' worth Rs 1.50 crore, two four-wheelers, seven mobile phones, three Aadhaar cards, two driving licences, three ATM cards and three voter I-cards have been recovered from the accused, it said

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they used to buy illegal 'ganja' from Andhra Pradesh and sell them at higher prices in different districts of UP. The accused were caught while they were on the way to Pratapgarh, the statement said. A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act at Suriyava police station in Bhadohi, the STF said.