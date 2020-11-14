Bedi gives nod to govt decision on CBI probe into murder case

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday approved the territorial government's decision to refer the alleged murder of a senior employee of the Puducherry Khadi Board to the CBI for investigation. Raj Nivas, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor, highlighted various files she had approved during the last week.

One of the files she approved was the decision of the territorial cabinet to refer the Khadi employee murder case to the central investigating agency. The employee Ganesan was allegedly hacked to death on September 7 by a gang in neighbouring Vazhaikulam.

There was a demand for the CBI probe from various quarters. Bedi has given her nod also to the government to fill 47 vacant posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police through direct recruitment.

She has approved another file to disburse Rs 1.71 crore as part payment as compensation to 174 employees for the closure of the government-owned Swadeshi and Bharathi Textiles Mills Limited. The mill employees were relieved from servicein the wake of the closure of the mills with effect from September 30 this year.