Bulandshahr: Man held for objectionable post against PM Modi
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media post, police said on Sunday Accused Saleem Khan was held by a Kotwali Dehat police team after a complaint was lodged in the case by the district's cyber cell on Saturday, an official said "The accused had posted a video on Twitter in which he had made objectionable remarks against the prime minister.PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 15-11-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 20:02 IST
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media post, police said on Sunday
Accused Saleem Khan was held by a Kotwali Dehat police team after a complaint was lodged in the case by the district's cyber cell on Saturday, an official said
"The accused had posted a video on Twitter in which he had made objectionable remarks against the prime minister. Several people had notified the matter to the local police regarding the objectionable content after which the action was taken," SHO Kotwali Dehat Narendra Kumar Sharma told PTI. He said the accused, a local resident, is educated but there was no clarity on his occupation. Khan has been booked under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code, Sharma added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra
- Indian
- Narendra Kumar Sharma
- Accused Saleem Khan
- Khan
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Russian hackers targeted California, Indiana Democratic parties
PM Narendra Modi launches seaplane service between Statue of Unity at Kevadiya and Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.
Triumph of Hindutva movement would mark end of 'Indian idea': Tharoor
The 'Hunger Hero': Indian-origin chef in Australia feeding needy during coronavirus pandemic
Whatever decision civil servants take should be in national interest and should strengthen country's unity and sovereignty: PM Narendra Modi tells IAS probationers.