Three persons have been arrested in Latur district of Maharashtra on the charge of burglary, acrime branch official said on Sunday

Police recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh fromthe trio on Saturday, he said

The burglary had occurred in Ashta village in Chakurtehsil of the district on November 11 wherein Rs 32,000 cashand 27 gram gold was stolen from the house of a farmer, theofficial added.