Man held for killing his neighbour

A 43-year-old man was stabbed todeath in early hours on Sunday in a slum in suburban Chemburhere over a petty issue, police said, adding that the accusedhas been arrested

The accused Deepak Bogwal (35) allegedly attacked thevictim Dileep Kashyap for "disturbing" the former in his sleepby making a noise, an official said

Kashyap died in a hospital, he said, adding thatresidents of the slum handed over Bogwal to the police.