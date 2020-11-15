Maha: Woman dies after acid attack, boyfriend held

A woman has died after her boyfriend allegedly threw acid on her and tried to set her ablaze in Maharashtra's Beed district, a police official said on Sunday. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted the "accused has been arrested and directions have been issued to try the case in a fast track court".

A police official told PTI in night that the accused, identified as Avinash Rajure (25), has been nabbed in Nanded. The incident took place on Saturday, the police official said, adding that the reason behind the attack was not yet known.

The woman, originally hailing from Shelgaon in Nanded district, was travelling from Pune to her native place along with the accused, he said. They took a halt at a lonely spot at Yalamb Ghat in Beed where the accused allegedly attacked the woman with acid and later tried set her on fire by dousing her in petrol, another official from Neknur police station in Beed said.

The accused then fled from the spot, he said. The woman was later taken to a hospital where she died, the official said.

The victim's age was not specified by police. "The incident took place around 3 am on Saturday and the police came to know about it in the afternoon. We took her to a hospital around 2 pm," the official said.

"We took a statement of the woman on Saturday, but she didn't tell anything about why she was attacked. She later died. A police team is going to the hospital to get further information," the official said. The Nanded police have also been alerted and teams have been sent out to nab the accused, he said.

A case has been registered Indian Penal Code Sections section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid ,etc) and 307 (attempt to murder), the official said..