Fire in Hong Kong residential neighbourhood turns deadly

A fire in a crowded residential district in Hong Kong has “caused a number of deaths and injuries,” city authorities said

The blaze occurred Sunday night in Yau Ma Tei, a usually bustling area in Kowloon, packed with old apartment blocks, shops, and businesses, according to a police report

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam issued a statement shortly after midnight saying that she was “deeply saddened that the fire in Yau Ma Tei last night caused a number of deaths and injuries.” Video from local broadcaster TVB showed people on stretchers and in ambulances.