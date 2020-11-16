Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha village bids emotional farewell to martyred Army jawan

The body of Jondhale (20), who was killed on Friday during cross-LoC firing by Pakistani soldiers at Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir, was brought to Pune in an Indian Air Force plane on Sunday and then taken to his native village Bahirewadi in Ajra tehsil of neighbouring Kolhapur. The soldier is survived by his parents and sister.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-11-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 11:14 IST
Maha village bids emotional farewell to martyred Army jawan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid slogans hailing him, hundreds of villagers and family members bid a tearful farewell to martyred Army jawan Rushikesh Jondhale as his mortal remains were consigned to flames at his native place in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Monday. The body of Jondhale (20), who was killed on Friday during cross-LoC firing by Pakistani soldiers at Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir, was brought to Pune in an Indian Air Force plane on Sunday and then taken to his native village Bahirewadi in Ajra tehsil of neighbouring Kolhapur.

The soldier is survived by his parents and sister. On Monday morning, hundreds of residents of the Bahirewadi village took part in his final journey.

Amid chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and "Rushikesh Amar Rahein" by emotional villagers, the jawan's mortal remains were cremated with full military honours. Jondhale joined the Indian Army in December 2018 and completed his training at Belgaum.

His father Ramchandra Jondhale earlier said the jawan had come home on leave before the coronavirus-induced lockdown came into force. He was on leave till April 1. However, due to the lockdown, he had to stay at home and could resume duty only in June.

On Wednesday, Rushikesh Jondhale spoke to his mother on phone, his father had told PTI. He was among the four Army personnel killed during cross-LoC firing by Pakistani soldiers in Gurez and Uri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

A BSF sub-inspector and six civilians were also killed in the multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts on first operational mission in space

A SpaceX spacecraft carrying four astronauts soared into outer space on Sunday, marking the kick-off of what NASA National Aeronautics and Space Administration hopes will be years of the company helping to keep the International Space Stati...

Nitish to be sworn-in as Bihar CM, Shah, Nadda to be present

Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the Bihar chief minister for a fourth straight term on Monday at a ceremony which will be attended by the top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda. The BJP, which...

Yogi Adityanath, Trivendra Singh Rawat participate in Kedarnath temple's portal closing ceremony

Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Trivendra Singh Rawat and Yogi Adityanath respectively participated in the portal closing ceremony of Kedarnath temple amidst heavy snowfall on Monday. Both the chief ministers, who arrived h...

Scholes was one of the best midfielders in world, says Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes termed former Red Devils player Paul Scholes as one of the best midfielders in the world. Scholes spent his entire career with United, making over 700 appearances for the club and winning 11 Prem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020