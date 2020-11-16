Man who allegedly made objectionable comments against Maha CM granted bail by Mumbai court
Sameet Thakkar who was arrested on October 24 for allegedly making objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media, was granted bail by a court in Mumbai on a surety of Rs 25 thousand.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:27 IST
Sameet Thakkar who was arrested on October 24 for allegedly making objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media, was granted bail by a court in Mumbai on a surety of Rs 25000. He was arrested on October 24 for allegedly making objectionable comments against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and State Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media.
A local court in Mumbai on November 3 sent Sameet Thakkar, to police custody till November 9. Thakkar, who was arrested on October 24, was on November 2 granted bail by a Nagpur court. However, soon after he got bail, Thakkar was arrested by Mumbai Police.
On July 2, FIRs were registered against Thakkar at Mumbai's VP Road police station and in Nagpur. According to FIRs, Thakkar is accused of tweeting objectionable content against Thackeray and his son Aaditya and Energy Minister Nitin Raut. Thakkar had allegedly made derogatory remarks by posting a photo of Uddhav and Aaditya in two of his tweets on June 1 and 30, while on July 1, he tweeted against Raut. (ANI)
