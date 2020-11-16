Man held for raping 7-year-old girl in UP's Gorakhpur: Police

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in the Gagha area in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said. The accused, Sintu Rao (38), was arrested after an FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint from the victim's mother on Monday morning.

According to the FIR, Rao, a resident of a village in the Gagha area, allegedly raped the girl on Sunday and fled the village. The incident occurred when the girl was grazing buffaloes. On hearing her screams, the girl's mother found her with her clothes soaked in blood.

After registering the case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police arrested the accused, Gagha police station in-charge RP Singh said. According to the villagers, the accused is a father of two girls aged 14 and 16 years, who live with their mother in Kolkata. He has not been in touch with his wife for the last five years.

The accused was working in a private firm in Mumbai and had come to his village five months ago..