Over 100 booked for selling, bursting crackers in Ghaziabad

Police have booked over 100 people for selling and bursting crackers on Diwali against the ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal to curb pollution, an official said here on Monday. SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said they had received around 40 calls against people bursting firecrackers on Diwali.

Police are trying to identify the cracker sellers who flouted the NGT orders, he said. He said sellers delivered crackers at homes clandestinely after getting orders on mobile phones.

Since last Sunday, police have recovered crackers worth Rs 1 crore, the SSP said..