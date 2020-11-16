Left Menu
PCI chairman appeals to govt to help journalists who have contracted COVID-19

Making an appeal to the government on the occasion of the National Press Day during virtual celebrations, he said that reporting on COVID-19 is unprecedented and difficult for the media not only from the content perspective but also challenging for the media persons to work in gathering the information, especially from ground zero.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 22:41 IST
The virtual celebrations of the National Press Day were held through a webinar organised by the Press Council of India (PCI) on 'Role of media during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on media.' Truth, accuracy, fairness, impartially and humanity, service and accountability are a few fundamentals that the journalists or any media person should keep reminding themselves in covering stories on COVID-19, said the PCI in a statement later in the day.

While highlighting their plight, the PCI also raised the financial and job security-related concerns affecting journalists during the pandemic. Apart from Indian participants, Justice Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Chairman Bangladesh Press Council and Sule Aker, President, World Association of Press Councils (WAPC), an umbrella organisation of Press Councils and similar bodies of various countries, participated in the event.

They also highlighted the efforts put by the media in the COVID-19 pandemic and how the world media took up the challenge and fulfilled their journalistic duties with utmost priority and speed. PTI AG KJ.

