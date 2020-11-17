Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armenian FM resigns amid turmoil over Nagorno-Karabakh truce

The agreement was celebrated in Azerbaijan, but sparked mass protests in Armenia, with thousands of people taking to the streets and demanding that the country's prime minister, Nikol Pashinian, step down and the deal is invalidated. Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan's resignation was announced by his spokeswoman Monday.

PTI | Yerevan | Updated: 17-11-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 08:44 IST
Armenian FM resigns amid turmoil over Nagorno-Karabakh truce

Armenia's foreign minister submitted his resignation Monday amid political turmoil that has engulfed the country following a cease-fire deal for the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh that calls for ceding territory to longtime adversary Azerbaijan. The Moscow-brokered truce halted the fighting that killed hundreds, possibly thousands, in six weeks, but stipulated that Armenia turn over control of some areas its holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh's borders to Azerbaijan.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That war left not only Nagorno-Karabakh itself but substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands. The agreement was celebrated in Azerbaijan, but sparked mass protests in Armenia, with thousands of people taking to the streets and demanding that the country's prime minister, Nikol Pashinian, step down and the deal is invalidated.

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan's resignation was announced by his spokeswoman Monday. Anna Nagdhalyan posted his handwritten resignation letter on Facebook shortly after Pashinian said in parliament he decided to dismiss him. Earlier Monday, the ministry publicly disagreed with Pashinian over the course of Nagorno-Karabakh peace talks.

Pashinian said during an online news conference earlier Monday that there had been offers to cede Azerbaijani regions Armenia controlled around Nagorno-Karabakh and the city of Shusha, which is strategically located near the territory's capital Stepanakert. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Naghdalyan quickly retorted on Facebook that giving up Shusha was never on the agenda “at any stage” of the peace negotiations.

The exchange and the ensuing resignation of Mnatsakanyan, who has held the post since May 2018, may indicate that the political crisis in Armenia is deepening. It comes as 17 opposition parties and their supporters continue to demand Pashinian's ouster, with thousands of people regularly taking to the streets of Armenia's capital. On Monday, crowds gathered in Yerevan for another rally.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Heavy fighting that flared up on Sept. 27 marked the biggest escalation in over a quarter-century, killing hundreds and possibly thousands of people. A Russian-brokered truce last week halted the violence after several failed attempts to establish a lasting cease-fire. The agreement came two days after Azerbaijan, which had made significant advances, announced that it had seized Shusha.

Russian peacekeepers have started to deploy to the region — a total of 1,960 of them are to be sent in under a five-year mandate. Russia's Defense Ministry reported Monday that the peacekeepers accompanied around 1,200 people returning to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia since Saturday. At the same time, many ethnic Armenians have been leaving territories that will be handed over to Azerbaijan, with some setting their houses on fire in a bitter farewell and digging up the graves of their relatives in order to rebury their remains in Armenia.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

China's securities regulator hopes Sino-U.S. ties better with Biden administration

A top Chinese securities regulator said on Tuesday that he hopes Sino-U.S. relations will be much improved under a Biden administration.Under U.S. President Donald Trumps administration, ties between China and the United States are at their...

Tanker truck carrying gas explodes in Mexico, killing 13

A double-tanker truck carrying liquified cooking gas lost control and flipped on a highway in western Mexico, caught fire and exploded, killing at least a dozen people in nearby vehicles Monday, authorities said. The trucks driver also appa...

Climate change: UN chief calls for ‘great leap’ towards carbon neutrality

Antnio Guterres was addressing the third annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum, described as a global town hall that brings together government, business, technology and academia.2021 must be the year of a great leap towards carbon neutrality,...

Airbnb IPO filing shows Q3 earnings beating virus with cost cuts, new focus

Airbnb Incs initial public offering IPO registration showed on Monday that the home rental startup turned a profit in the third quarter despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as it gears up for one of the most anticipated stock market debuts in rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020