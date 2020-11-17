Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior Chinese official says authorities working on more Hong Kong reforms, including judiciary

A senior Chinese official said on Tuesday that authorities are working on reforms related to semi-autonomous Hong Kong's mini-constitution, including its judicial system. Supporters say it restores stability in China's most restive city. "We need to see the Basic Law as something that is alive so we can interpret the Basic Law whenever necessary," said Zhang, referring to Hong Kong's mini-constitution, adding that authorities are looking to push through more "Basic Law-related work".

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-11-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 08:50 IST
Senior Chinese official says authorities working on more Hong Kong reforms, including judiciary

A senior Chinese official said on Tuesday that authorities are working on reforms related to semi-autonomous Hong Kong's mini-constitution, including its judicial system. Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, told a legal summit in the global financial hub that moves to "perfect" the legal system in Hong Kong would not undermine judicial independence.

The former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the promise of a high degree of autonomy under a "one country, two systems" agreement that guaranteed freedoms unavailable in mainland China and an independent judiciary. But after prolonged anti-government and anti-China protests last year, Beijing introduced a sweeping national security law on June 30 that critics say aims to quash dissent. Supporters say it restores stability in China's most restive city.

"We need to see the Basic Law as something that is alive so we can interpret the Basic Law whenever necessary," said Zhang, referring to Hong Kong's mini-constitution, adding that authorities are looking to push through more "Basic Law-related work". Zhang said that the work was related to "oath optimisation" and "qualification screening" for civil servants, national education, and judicial reform. He did not elaborate.

Under the new security law, civil servants are required to pledge allegiance to Hong Kong and the Basic Law. Zhang said the moves were aimed to correct "wrongful activities" and cover loopholes.

"Right now is time to sort out what is true and what is false," Zhang said, stating that people who do not recognise the "motherland" or threaten the country's national security, do not fall in line with the Basic Law. The independence of Hong Kong's judicial system is seen as crucial for the city to thrive as a finance hub acting as an interface between mainland China's closed capital system and the rest of the world.

Zhang's comments come after Beijing passed a resolution last week to empower Hong Kong authorities to disqualify lawmakers deemed a threat to national security without having to go through courts. Hong Kong then immediately expelled four legislators, prompting opposition pro-democracy lawmakers to resign en masse in protest.

"Only those who are patriotic should be in place, otherwise they should be removed from the system," Zhang said.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

China's securities regulator hopes Sino-U.S. ties better with Biden administration

A top Chinese securities regulator said on Tuesday that he hopes Sino-U.S. relations will be much improved under a Biden administration.Under U.S. President Donald Trumps administration, ties between China and the United States are at their...

Tanker truck carrying gas explodes in Mexico, killing 13

A double-tanker truck carrying liquified cooking gas lost control and flipped on a highway in western Mexico, caught fire and exploded, killing at least a dozen people in nearby vehicles Monday, authorities said. The trucks driver also appa...

Climate change: UN chief calls for ‘great leap’ towards carbon neutrality

Antnio Guterres was addressing the third annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum, described as a global town hall that brings together government, business, technology and academia.2021 must be the year of a great leap towards carbon neutrality,...

Airbnb IPO filing shows Q3 earnings beating virus with cost cuts, new focus

Airbnb Incs initial public offering IPO registration showed on Monday that the home rental startup turned a profit in the third quarter despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as it gears up for one of the most anticipated stock market debuts in rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020