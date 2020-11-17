Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 arrested for killing elderly couple in Jharkhand's Gumla

Those arrested in connection with the incident are Devpal Gop, Pankaj Bada, Santosh Bada, Sanjay alias Guru Lohra and his wife Jhalau Devi, he said. The arrests were made on the basis of a written complaint by Sunny Gop, the son of the elderly couple..

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 17-11-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 09:47 IST
5 arrested for killing elderly couple in Jharkhand's Gumla
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Five persons were arrested in connection with the killing of an elderly couple in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Tuesday. The couple -- Saini Gop (70) and Phulo Devi (65) -- were beaten to death near Satpara Ghatta village in Gumla Nagar police station area on Sunday evening, they said.

Superintendent of Police HP Janardhanan told PTI- Bhasha that some people were drinking alcohol near the village. A dispute arose and they were beaten to death. Those arrested in connection with the incident are Devpal Gop, Pankaj Bada, Santosh Bada, Sanjay alias Guru Lohra and his wife Jhalau Devi, he said.

The arrests were made on the basis of a written complaint by Sunny Gop, the son of the elderly couple..

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung's new Smart Monitor now available globally, supports VOD and AirPlay 2

Samsung on Monday announced the global availability of its all-new lifestyle Smart Monitor that comes with an unprecedented suite of features for work, learning and entertainment, all in a single display.The Samsung Smart Monitor is availab...

We can stop COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Moderna Incs experimental vaccine is 94.5 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, the company said on Monday, becoming the second U.S. drugmaker to report results that far exceed expectations. Togethe...

CA aiming mass relocation of players into NSW after COVID outbreak in South Australia:Reports

Cricket Australia is reportedly bracing for a mass airlift of players and staff into New South Wales in an attempt to save the eagerly-awaited series against India as a coronavirus outbreak in South Australia threatens the start of the upco...

Biden filling out top White House team with campaign vets

President-elect Joe Biden is drawing from the senior ranks of his campaign to fill out an increasingly diverse White House leadership team. People familiar with Bidens initial decisions confirmed Monday that former campaign manager Jen OMal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020