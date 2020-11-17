Guard charred to death in fire at Bhakra Beas Management Board workshop in HP

A guard was charred to death in a fire at a workshop of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday, an official said. Fifty-eight-year-old Prem Singh was at the workshop when the fire broke out, Sundernagar sub-divisional magistrate Rahul Chauhan said.

The charred body of Singh was recovered after firefighters extinguished the fire at the facility in Sundernagar. Sundernagar deputy superintendent of police Gurbachan Singh said the police sent the body for postmortem and started inquest proceedings.