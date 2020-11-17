Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak's extremist religious group lifts partial siege to Islamabad after talks with govt

Though Rizvi did not join them at the sit-in, his representatives were leading the protestors who refused to move away until the basic demand to send back the French envoy was fulfilled. Officials said that Prime Minister Imran Khan tasked Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri to hold talks with the protestors.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-11-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 15:16 IST
Pak's extremist religious group lifts partial siege to Islamabad after talks with govt
Pakistan flag Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of activists of an extremist religious group in Pakistan have ended their protest after a senior minister convinced them, two days after they laid a partial siege to the national capital to denounce the publication of blasphemous cartoons in a French magazine and force the government to expel the French ambassador, official said on Tuesday. Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) of firebrand cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi started the protest march on the Murree Road of the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Riot police had to resort to teargas shelling on Monday against the stone-pelting TLP protesters who succeeded to reach the Faizabad interchange connecting Rawalpindi and Islamabad, where they launched their sit-in. Though Rizvi did not join them at the sit-in, his representatives were leading the protestors who refused to move away until the basic demand to send back the French envoy was fulfilled.

Officials said that Prime Minister Imran Khan tasked Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri to hold talks with the protestors. The minister, accompanied by Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, succeeded to convince the marchers to lift the siege. District Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat announced around midnight that all roads were opened.

A TLP spokesman shared the copy of a four-point agreement showing that the government would take the matter of expulsion of the French ambassador to Parliament and would do necessary legislation within three months on the issue. He said that the government has also accepted the demand that Pakistan would not appoint its ambassador to France, would boycott the French products and release all the detained workers of the TLP.

However, there was no official confirmation about the agreement. It was reported that more than 200 protestors had been arrested since Sunday.

Though the issue of French ambassador's expulsion is vague, as per the agreement, the TLP spokesperson said that to get this in writing from the government was considered a big success. The mobile phone services have been restored in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, a sign that the protest was over.

The TLP first came to limelight in 2017 when it protested against some changes in the oath of elected representatives and organised about a three-week long sit-in at Faizabad, paralysing life in Islamabad. It lifted the siege when then Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government fired its law minister. Then opposition leader Imran Khan had supported the TLP's demands as he was trying to topple the PML-N government.

However, now he faces a similar dilemma, showing that extremists are a threat to everyone, sources said. Rizvi is considered a controversial cleric and was arrested for asking Army troops to rebel against the Army chief. He spent several months in jail before being released in May 2019.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Russia focuses on freeze-dried vaccine doses as transport fix

Russia expects to produce primarily freeze-dried Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine doses by the spring, a top official said, eliminating the need for transport at ultra-low temperatures as part of an ambitious plan to inoculate its population. ...

FACTBOX-Which countries have stakes in Ethiopia's war?

Ethiopian troops are battling rebellious forces from the countrys northern Tigray region. Fallout from the conflict in Africas second most-populous nation is already spilling over into Ethiopias neighbours, threatening to further destabilis...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Vaccine success gives world more hope.Modernas experimental vaccine is 94.5 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, the company said, becomi...

Referees need to be consistent to earn respect of players: India's FIFA panel referee

Indian referee in the FIFA panel, Rowan Arumughan says besides having top fitness and understanding of the laws of the game, a football referee also needs to perform consistently to earn the respect of the players. Arumughan, who officiated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020