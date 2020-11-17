Left Menu
Man who sustained injury in firing incident in TN dies

The elderly man entered into an argument with the duo when they came to undertake fencing work on a piece of land apparently owned by another person, claiming that the property to be his.

PTI | Dindigul | Updated: 17-11-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 17:14 IST
A 55 year-old man who was allegedly shot at and injured by a septuagenarian during a quarrel over a land dispute at Palani town on Monday succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, police said. Subramani, who was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, about 120 km from Palani, died on Tuesday, police said.

He was one of the two persons whom a 70-year old theatre owner allegedly shot at and injured in full public view during a quarrel over a land dispute at Palani in this district. The accused, Natarajan, has since been remanded to 15- days' custody.

He had used a country-made gun to fire upon the victims in the incident that took place on a road. The elderly man entered into an argument with the duo when they came to undertake fencing work on a piece of land apparently owned by another person, claiming that the property to be his.

